Deeprock Minerals Announces Strategic Corporate Restructuring

Deeprock Minerals Inc. has entered a definitive agreement for a spin-off and reverse takeover with Allied Critical Metals Corp, marking a significant corporate restructuring. The company has filed technical reports concerning its tungsten properties and is set to hold a shareholder meeting to approve the arrangement.

