News & Insights

Stocks

Deeprock Minerals Announces Strategic Corporate Restructuring

October 29, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DeepRock Minerals, Inc. (TSE:DEEP) has released an update.

Deeprock Minerals Inc. has entered a definitive agreement for a spin-off and reverse takeover with Allied Critical Metals Corp, marking a significant corporate restructuring. The company has filed technical reports concerning its tungsten properties and is set to hold a shareholder meeting to approve the arrangement.

For further insights into TSE:DEEP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.