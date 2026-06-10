DeepHealth Brings AI Automation To Radiology Reporting With New "Reporting Pro" Platform

(RTTNews) - DeepHealth Inc., an AI-powered health informatics company and a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (RDNT), has officially launched Reporting Pro, a next-generation reporting platform that integrates speech recognition, AI findings, measurements, AI-generated impressions, and quality checks into a single workflow at RSNA 2025 and is now available for commercial use.

The company says Reporting Pro is designed to help radiologists work more efficiently at a time when imaging volumes are rising and workforce shortages are expected to worsen. In the United States, the radiologist shortage is protected to reach about 15% by 2029, with some European countries facing shortages of up to 40% by 2030. At its core, Reporting Pro brings together several key capabilities:

-Clinical AI integration: The platform pulls in AI-generated findings and measurements from FDA-cleared and CE-marked DeepHealth and third-party tools directly into structured reports.

-Generative AI-powered reporting: Reporting Pro uses AI to help organize findings and draft impressions, adapting over time based on physician feedback to improve clarity and consistency.

-Faster deployment: The system supports migration of existing templates and reporting preferences, helping radiologists maintain familiar workflows while adopting AI-enhanced tools.

-Unified workflow: Speech recognition, AI findings, measurements, impressions, and quality assurance are combined into one connected reporting environment, reducing manual steps and data transfer.

Madhu Jahagirdar, Business and Product Leader, Enterprise Imaging, at DeepHealth, said the launch marks a major shift in how radiologists can use AI-not just for image analysis, but throughout the entire reporting process. He noted that the goal is to let radiologists focus on reviewing and refining results rather than spending time on manual documentation.

Reporting Pro aims to help radiology teams handle growing workloads more efficiently while maintaining high clinical quality, offering a more streamlined and intelligent reporting experience for physicians and their referring clinicians.

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