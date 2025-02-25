DeepHealth and TeraRecon Collaborate to Enhance AI-Powered Diagnostic Imaging Solutions

DeepHealth and TeraRecon collaborate to integrate AI-driven diagnostic tools, enhancing imaging workflows and access across healthcare settings.

Quiver AI Summary

DeepHealth and TeraRecon have announced a strategic collaboration to integrate their technologies, creating a unified AI-powered workspace for diagnostic imaging. DeepHealth's cloud-native Diagnostic Suite™ will incorporate TeraRecon’s advanced visualization capabilities to enhance radiology workflows and expand access to sophisticated diagnostic tools. This partnership aims to streamline imaging processes, allowing radiologists to make faster and more informed decisions, ultimately improving patient care. Both companies will explore further integration of AI-driven imaging solutions, including DeepHealth's cancer screening capabilities, to enhance TeraRecon's offerings and support radiologists in managing increasing imaging demands. The collaboration reflects a commitment to leverage advanced AI technologies for more efficient and precise medical imaging workflows.

Potential Positives

DeepHealth's collaboration with TeraRecon will create a unified AI-powered diagnostic workspace, enhancing workflows and expanding access to advanced diagnostic tools in diverse healthcare settings.

The integration of DeepHealth’s clinical AI solutions into TeraRecon’s AI ecosystem is expected to improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency for radiologists, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.

This partnership aligns with the increasing demand for AI-powered solutions in radiology, demonstrating DeepHealth's commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced patient care and operational efficiency.

The collaboration opens opportunities for both companies to explore further integrations of AI-driven imaging and workflow automation, positioning them as innovators in the medical imaging field.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes "forward-looking statements," which may create uncertainty and concern for investors about the actual future performance and capabilities of the companies involved.

Despite outlining a strategic collaboration, the press release does not provide specific metrics or commitments which may raise questions about the tangible benefits and effectiveness of the partnership.

The mention of increasing pressures on radiology departments may highlight challenges that the collaboration must address, suggesting that existing solutions may not fully meet current demands.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the DeepHealth and TeraRecon collaboration?

The collaboration aims to integrate advancements in AI-powered diagnostic tools to enhance workflows and access in healthcare settings.

How will this partnership benefit radiologists?

It will create a seamless AI-enabled diagnostic experience, improving diagnostic efficiency and enabling faster, more informed decisions.

What technologies are being integrated in this collaboration?

DeepHealth's Diagnostic Suite™ and OS will integrate with TeraRecon's advanced visualization capabilities and clinical AI solutions.

Where can I learn more about this collaboration?

Visit the TeraRecon and DeepHealth booths at the European Congress of Radiology 2025, held from February 26 to March 2.

What industry challenges does this collaboration address?

The partnership addresses rising imaging volumes, increasing workload pressures, and the need for improved diagnostic accuracy in radiology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RDNT Insider Trading Activity

$RDNT insiders have traded $RDNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANJAN JAYANATHAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 38,557 shares for an estimated $3,084,560

DAVID JEFFREY KATZ (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,300 shares for an estimated $1,004,252.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RDNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $RDNT stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







DeepHealth’s cloud-native Diagnostic Suite™ will integrate TeraRecon’s SaaS-based advanced visualization capabilities, creating a unified





AI-powered diagnostic workspace that enhances workflows and expands access to advanced diagnostic tools across diverse healthcare settings.









DeepHealth’s cloud-native Diagnostic Suite™ will integrate TeraRecon’s SaaS-based advanced visualization capabilities, creating a unified AI-powered diagnostic workspace that enhances workflows and expands access to advanced diagnostic tools across diverse healthcare settings.





The collaboration will also integrate DeepHealth’s clinical AI solutions into TeraRecon’s AI ecosystem, augmenting its capabilities and expanding its impact in diagnostic imaging.









The collaboration will also integrate DeepHealth’s clinical AI solutions into TeraRecon’s AI ecosystem, augmenting its capabilities and expanding its impact in diagnostic imaging.





Both companies will continue to explore new opportunities to leverage each other’s AI solutions and distribute AI-driven imaging and workflow automation.













LOS ANGELES and SOMERVILLE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT) and ConcertAI’s TeraRecon, a leader in medical imaging advanced visualization, clinical AI, and workflow automation, announced today a strategic collaboration to integrate certain capabilities to advance imaging tools and the radiology workflow. This collaboration is first designed to create a seamless AI-enabled diagnostic experience for radiologists and imaging specialists through integrating TeraRecon’s advanced visualization (AV) technology into DeepHealth OS cloud-native Operating System. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to incorporate DeepHealth’s clinical AI solutions into TeraRecon’s AI ecosystem, enabling physicians to deliver precise and timely diagnostic interpretations.





“ConcertAI will be aligning its TeraRecon Advanced Visualization and Clinical AI solutions with DeepHealth’s AI-enabled operating system to deliver optimized operational and interpretive workflows to radiologists,” said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. “This two-way collaboration, integrating DeepHealth’s clinical AI technology into the TeraRecon AI ecosystem, can provide more radiologists with essential tools to enhance diagnostic efficiency, enabling better patient care.”





As imaging volumes continue to rise, radiology departments face increasing pressure to manage workload efficiently while maintaining diagnostic accuracy. AI-powered solutions have demonstrated their potential in streamlining workflows and improving precision, making integrated technologies essential for the future of medical imaging.





DeepHealth OS is a secure, scalable, cloud-native platform that personalizes AI-powered workspaces for radiology teams, enabling greater collaboration and efficiency. DeepHealth’s Diagnostic Suite™, which harnesses the cloud-native capabilities of DeepHealth OS delivers seamless workflow integration to meet the evolving demands of radiologists through interoperable, reliable, highly scalable unified diagnostic workspace.





The integration of TeraRecon’s advanced visualization capabilities with DeepHealth’s OS and Diagnostic Suite will enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency and streamline radiologists’ workflows by enabling radiologists to make faster, more informed decisions with greater ease.





“At DeepHealth, we are committed to leveraging advanced AI to enhance radiology workflows, elevate the experience of care teams, and improve patient care,” said Kees Wesdorp, PhD, President and CEO of RadNet’s Digital Health division. “Partnering with TeraRecon allows us to integrate industry-leading visualization and clinical AI technology, equipping radiologists with the tools to improve efficiency and reduce variability. This collaboration strengthens DeepHealth OS, driving innovation in medical imaging.”





Additionally, the two companies are exploring the integration of several of DeepHealth’s AI-powered cancer screening capabilities into TeraRecon’s AI ecosystem, further strengthening TeraRecon's AI-powered imaging solutions and making these essential screening tools more widely available. These enhancements would contribute to TeraRecon’s comprehensive cloud-based imaging suite, which spans from diagnosis to research, offering end-to-end advanced imaging solutions for a broader range of healthcare providers.





This collaboration marks the beginning of a broader engagement between TeraRecon and DeepHealth, as both companies explore additional areas to integrate AI-driven imaging and workflow automation. By continuing to expand their joint capabilities, they aim to provide radiologists with seamless diagnostic tools that enhance precision, efficiency, and better care delivery.





For more information, visit the TeraRecon (#AI-13) and DeepHealth (#507, X5) booths at the European Congress of Radiology 2025, which will be held between 26 February and 2 March in Vienna, Austria.







About ConcertAI







ConcertAI is the leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS and multi-modal data solutions for healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, CARAai™ technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with over 46 leading biomedical innovators, 2,000 healthcare providers, and medical societies. TeraRecon® provides advanced radiological image visualizations and clinical AI decision augmentation solutions for MRI and CT. CancerLinQ® is an Initiative of ConcertAI, providing oncology providers with ASCO-aligned automated QOPI and ASCO Certified® quality solutions and SmartLinQ™ analytic services. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Bangalore, Frankfurt, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at





concertai.com





and





www.terarecon.com





.







About DeepHealth







DeepHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for all companies within RadNet's Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. Building on the strengths of the companies it has integrated and is rebranding (i.e., eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and Picture Archiving and Communication System, Aidence lung AI, DeepHealth and Kheiron breast AI and Quantib prostate and brain AI), DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in lung, breast, prostate, and brain health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system - DeepHealth OS - that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of radiologists at hundreds of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable, and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare.



https://deephealth.com/









About RadNet, Inc.







RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 399 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees. For more information, visit



http://www.radnet.com



.







Forward Looking Statement







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the capabilities of RadNet, ConcertAI, TeraRecon, and DeepHealth’s informatics, hardware and software product portfolios and the collaboration’s impact on radiology practices and healthcare workflow, are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.





Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.







For media inquiries, reach out to:









ConcertAI











Treble









McKenzie Covell









concertai@treblepr.com











DeepHealth







Andra Axente





Communications Director





Phone: +31 614 440971





Email: andra.axente@deephealth.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.