A Deep Dive into Spoofing: Logista Case Study

Regulators are increasing their attention on trading patterns that they consider manipulative, particularly spoofing. In September of 2023, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed a civil complaint against Logista Advisors LLC and its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Serotta, for charges included spoofing, engaging in a manipulative and deceptive scheme and violating a prior CFTC order. This case provides two important key takeaways from a trade surveillance perspective.

What did the Alleged Manipulation Target?

These spread contracts were traded on CME Globex and involved Natural Gas or Crude Oil futures. The calendar spread involves buying a futures contract that expires in a particular month and selling a futures contract for the same commodity expiring in a different month. The pricing of the spread contracts is expressed in terms of the price differential between the two.

The manipulator targeted the spread contract itself, rather than seeking to manipulate the leg contracts that comprise the spread. In taking this approach, the manipulator relied on the implied “in” and “out” pricing that forms part of the mechanism of spread trading.

The manipulative devices used by Logista and Serotta are largely consistent with those observed in many other Spoofing cases. Over a period of multiple months, the alleged manipulator repeatedly entered large “spoofing” orders at or near the touch that were cancelled in full prior to trading. As an example of this alleged long-term manipulation, the CFTC noted the following activity during a single day:

The trader entered 55 large (100-lot) orders in the calendar spread contract

The trader cancelled each of the large orders before any portion of the order was filled

The majority of these orders were cancelled within 1.5 seconds of being entered

In 22 of these cases, one or more of the trader’s smaller orders on the opposite side were executed in the period between the entry and deletion of the 100-lot order. As part of a compliance risk evaluation, firms that trade calendar spread contracts should ensure that their surveillance program captures that trading data, and that their spoofing detection is calibrated to monitor spread contracts.

How to Identify the Key Characteristics of Spoofing

Firms should ensure that their detection programs are geared to identify the “Signature of Spoofing”, including the following instances:

Large orders on one side of the book only, deleted rapidly after trading on the other side: Trader does not display large orders on both sides of the book. If the intention is to mislead others, in order to move price, one must concentrate their orders on one side only, in order to drive the direction the other way. Once this has been achieved, the orders are removed. Position oscillation: The spoofing trader does not want to be exposed to market risk, so ensures that any position is rapidly closed out (often by spoofing on the opposite side). Spoofing is not generally a directional strategy, so when position oscillation is present, it can be a reliable signature. Direction of trade is always contrary to the weight of orders shown: Large bids while selling, large asks while buying. Position size is not reflected by order size: The large spoof orders greatly exceed the average position taken. The weight of orders is contrary to the direction of the trade, and the size of position will often be significantly smaller that the weight of orders being shown.

Spoofing strategies can be executed in several different ways, but regulators are increasingly becoming more aware of the manipulation tactics. The CFTC’s case against Logista Advisors LLC and its chief executive officer is just one of many instances, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and a detection program that is geared to identify the key characteristics of spoofing.