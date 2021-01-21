Deepak Chopra's 7 Pillars of Well-Being

Dr. Deepak Chopra is one of the most respected wellness gurus in the entire world. We recently had the privilege of speaking with Chopra, and he shared his seven pillars of well-being. In this Fool Live video clip, hear Chopra tell viewers what the seven pillars are and why they're so important.

Deepak Chopra: Deep rest, as in sleep, good sleep, number 1. Number two, managing stress and stress could be managed through meditation, mindfulness, music, poetry, entertainment, comedy, massage, so many things that we don't take time to do. Whenever I used to be stressed as an intern, I would watch Candid Camera to manage stress. Third is exercise, but to add that, I add mind-body coordination, with breathing techniques and yoga. That's third, because mind-body coordination combined with exercise is much more effective. So let's say exercise. The fourth is emotions and emotional resiliency, but particularly paying attention to compassion, empathy, love, kindness, joy, and equanimity, fourth. Number 5 is nutrition. A diet that has maximum diversity of plant-based foods. That is organic and is not toxic, and actually decreases inflammation of the microbiome, which is the genetic population in your body, which is mostly bacteria. That would be nutrition, that would be five. Six would be biological rhythms. The biological rhythm that we're most familiar with is Circadian Rhythm. When people have jetlag, for example, that's disruptive, but we have many biological rhythms, including seasonal rhythms, we have attentional rhythms, lunar rhythms. You can get yourself grounded and restore biological rhythms anytime you have interaction with nature, even walking barefoot on the ground, or on the beach, or on the grass will restore your biological rhythm. It's called grounding. The seventh is self-exploration or self-awareness, which is asking yourself, basically, who am I? What do I want? What's my purpose? What am I grateful for? What is life all about?

