Deepak Chopra on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made
Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring meditation and wellness pioneer Deepak Chopra, co-founder of Never Alone, an alliance of people and organizations dedicated to creating and nurturing a new vision for mental and emotional health and making resources available to people seeking support.
My Best Purchase
A magnet I bought as a teenager. [It] convinced me that reality is mostly invisible.
My Worst Purchase
A black tie outfit I bought to visit an Obama White House ceremony. I never wore it! I hate ties, so I went as usual in casual [clothes].
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Deepak Chopra on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made
