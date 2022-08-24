Deepak Chopra on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring meditation and wellness pioneer Deepak Chopra, co-founder of Never Alone, an alliance of people and organizations dedicated to creating and nurturing a new vision for mental and emotional health and making resources available to people seeking support.

My Best Purchase

A magnet I bought as a teenager. [It] convinced me that reality is mostly invisible.

My Worst Purchase

A black tie outfit I bought to visit an Obama White House ceremony. I never wore it! I hate ties, so I went as usual in casual [clothes].

