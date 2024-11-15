Deep Yellow Limited’s AGM Resolutions Gain Strong Approval

Deep Yellow Limited (AU:DYL) has released an update.

Deep Yellow Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of Director Gillian Swaby and the approval of loan shares for executives. This outcome indicates continued confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

