Deep Yellow Limited Joins S&P/ASX 200

Deep Yellow Limited (AU:DYL) has released an update.

Silver Lake Resources Limited is set to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 Index as it is being acquired by Red 5 Limited, with the change effective before trading begins on June 11, 2024. In its place, Deep Yellow Limited will join the S&P/ASX 200, marking a significant reshuffle in the index which is tracked by investors worldwide.

