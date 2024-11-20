News & Insights

Deep Yellow Limited Issuance of Performance Rights

November 20, 2024

Deep Yellow Limited (AU:DYL) has released an update.

Deep Yellow Limited has announced the issuance of 30,000 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme, which will remain unquoted on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to motivate and retain talented employees, aligning their interests with shareholder value. Investors in the stock market may find this development significant as it underscores Deep Yellow’s commitment to long-term growth.

