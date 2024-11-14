News & Insights

Deep Yellow Limited Advances with Tumas Project and ASX 200 Entry

November 14, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

Deep Yellow Limited (AU:DYL) has released an update.

Deep Yellow Limited has made significant strides in advancing its Tumas Project, receiving a crucial mining license from the Namibian Government and appointing key partners for engineering and finance. These developments, along with a major equity raise and rising uranium prices, have boosted the company’s market cap and share price by 20% in 2024. Deep Yellow’s entry into the ASX 200 index marks a pivotal year, as it prepares to transition from a developer to an operating company.

