Deep Value Driller AS Announces November Dividend

Deep Value Driller AS announced a dividend distribution of NOK 0.25 per share, totaling approximately NOK 21.6 million, to be paid in November 2024. This distribution is a repayment of capital to shareholders. The key dates for shareholders include a record date of November 6 and a payment date on or about November 7.

