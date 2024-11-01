News & Insights

Deep Value Driller AS Announces November Dividend

November 01, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Deep Value Driller AS (DE:9YG) has released an update.

Deep Value Driller AS announced a dividend distribution of NOK 0.25 per share, totaling approximately NOK 21.6 million, to be paid in November 2024. This distribution is a repayment of capital to shareholders. The key dates for shareholders include a record date of November 6 and a payment date on or about November 7.

