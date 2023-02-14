Deep Track Capital Now Owns 9.66% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.95MM shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS). This represents 9.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2.41MM shares and 5.97% of the company, an increase in shares of 63.65% and an increase in total ownership of 3.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 193.10% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is $16.15. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 193.10% from its latest reported closing price of $5.51.

The projected annual revenue for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acumen Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 38.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABOS is 0.24%, an increase of 93.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.32% to 28,388K shares. The put/call ratio of ABOS is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 9,771K shares representing 23.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,417K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 1,207K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 1,200K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing a decrease of 26.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 69.69% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 1,100K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Acumen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to target amyloid-beta oligomers, (AβOs), which Acumen believes to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease, or AD. Acumen is currently focused on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate, ACU193, to establish proof of mechanism in early AD patients. Acumen initiated its Phase 1 clinical trial of ACU193 in the second quarter of 2021 with the objective to evaluate its safety and tolerability and explore its pharmacokinetics and target engagement. This trial is currently enrolling patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to AD. ACU193 Phase 1 data intended to evaluate safety and tolerability and demonstrate clinical proof of mechanism are expected by year end 2022.

