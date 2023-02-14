Deep Track Capital Now Owns 9.50% of Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.82MM shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 1.50MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 88.42% and an increase in total ownership of 4.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.12% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bicycle Therapeutics is $54.72. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 110.12% from its latest reported closing price of $26.04.

The projected annual revenue for Bicycle Therapeutics is $16MM, an increase of 3.02%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bicycle Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCYC is 0.92%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 24,589K shares. The put/call ratio of BCYC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Logos Global Management holds 2,000K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,681K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing an increase of 18.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 84.27% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 1,294K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares, representing an increase of 19.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 49.88% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,259K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,255K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing a decrease of 15.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Bicycle Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is also evaluating BT5528, a second-generation BTC targeting EphA2, in a company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. BT8009 is a BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, and is also currently being evaluated in a Company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.