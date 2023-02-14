Deep Track Capital Now Owns 8.23% of Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.70MM shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO). This represents 8.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 3, 2022 they reported 1.12MM shares and 5.46% of the company, an increase in shares of 51.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.10% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albireo Pharma is $44.68. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1.10% from its latest reported closing price of $44.19.

The projected annual revenue for Albireo Pharma is $62MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual EPS is -$6.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albireo Pharma. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALBO is 0.16%, an increase of 27.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.08% to 20,944K shares. The put/call ratio of ALBO is 45.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,360K shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,956K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares, representing a decrease of 15.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBO by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 1,362K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBO by 29.90% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing a decrease of 19.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBO by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,100K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 36.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBO by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Albireo Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases, and other adult liver diseases and disorders. Albireo's lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 pivotal trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. The Company completed IND-enabling studies for new preclinical candidate A3907 this year and plans to advance development in adult liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year.

