Deep Track Capital Now Owns 7.52% of Immunovant (IMVT)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Immunovant Inc (IMVT). This represents 7.52% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.78MM shares and 5.83% of the company, an increase in shares of 43.20% and an increase in total ownership of 1.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.93% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunovant is $22.06. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 21.93% from its latest reported closing price of $18.09.

The projected annual revenue for Immunovant is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunovant. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMVT is 0.09%, an increase of 57.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.40% to 53,528K shares. The put/call ratio of IMVT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 5,373K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 4,348K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,448K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,694K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373K shares, representing a decrease of 45.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 99.78% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,967K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners holds 1,764K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 94.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 2,386.93% over the last quarter.

Immunovant Background Information

Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

