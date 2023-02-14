Deep Track Capital Now Owns 5.88% of IVERIC bio (ISEE)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.88MM shares of IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE). This represents 5.88% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 16, 2022 they reported 9.00MM shares and 7.62% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.49% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for IVERIC bio is $30.17. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.49% from its latest reported closing price of $21.03.

The projected annual revenue for IVERIC bio is $13MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in IVERIC bio. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISEE is 0.32%, an increase of 34.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.81% to 147,645K shares. The put/call ratio of ISEE is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,900K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,120K shares, representing a decrease of 20.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 44.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,113K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,150K shares, representing a decrease of 59.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 27.11% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,244K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,214K shares, representing a decrease of 22.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 46.50% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,085K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,622K shares, representing a decrease of 62.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 15.17% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,878K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares, representing an increase of 24.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 75.22% over the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IVERIC bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.