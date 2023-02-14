Deep Track Capital Now Owns 5.75% of Allakos (ALLK)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.90MM shares of Allakos Inc (ALLK). This represents 5.75% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 30, 2022 they reported 4.52MM shares and 5.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.42% and an increase in total ownership of 0.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.27% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allakos is $7.20. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.27% from its latest reported closing price of $6.41.

The projected annual revenue for Allakos is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allakos. This is a decrease of 81 owner(s) or 31.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLK is 0.36%, an increase of 240.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 88.51% to 68,758K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLK is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

NEA Management Company holds 6,147K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,149K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 72.07% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 5,937K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company.

Bvf holds 5,007K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 4,888K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 4,792K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allakos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allakos is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing antibodies that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The Company's lead antibody, lirentelimab (AK002), is being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and a Phase 2/3 study in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Lirentelimab targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor selectively expressed on human mast cells and eosinophils. Inappropriately activated eosinophils and mast cells have been identified as key drivers in a number of severe diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, skin, lungs and other organs. Lirentelimab has been tested in multiple clinical studies. In these studies, lirentelimab eliminated blood and tissue eosinophils, inhibited mast cells and improved disease symptoms in patients with EG and/or EoD, EoE, mast cell gastrointestinal disease, severe allergic conjunctivitis, chronic urticaria and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.