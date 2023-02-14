Deep Track Capital Now Owns 4.95% of Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.00MM shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA). This represents 4.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.87MM shares and 8.29% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.00% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magenta Therapeutics is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 140.00% from its latest reported closing price of $0.85.

The projected annual revenue for Magenta Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magenta Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 87 owner(s) or 46.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGTA is 0.09%, an increase of 71.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.25% to 47,277K shares. The put/call ratio of MGTA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trv Gp Iv holds 6,758K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,588K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,477K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 3,339K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,309K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGTA by 44.35% over the last quarter.

Magenta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines to bring the curative power of immune system reset through stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.

