Deep Track Capital Now Owns 4.81% of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Common stock (NRIX). This represents 4.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 2.44MM shares and 5.19% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 215.83% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is $34.77. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 215.83% from its latest reported closing price of $11.01.

The projected annual revenue for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is $60MM, an increase of 55.70%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRIX is 0.13%, a decrease of 12.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 49,832K shares. The put/call ratio of NRIX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,882K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,606K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,621K shares, representing a decrease of 28.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 53.62% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,007K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,657K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares, representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 32.73% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,063K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing an increase of 55.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 111.84% over the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.