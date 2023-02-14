Deep Track Capital Now Owns 3.76% of Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.83MM shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB). This represents 3.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.00MM shares and 6.27% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.51% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.29% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assembly Biosciences is $2.42. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 55.29% from its latest reported closing price of $1.56.

The projected annual revenue for Assembly Biosciences is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assembly Biosciences. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMB is 0.05%, a decrease of 50.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 16,785K shares. The put/call ratio of ASMB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Satter Management Co. holds 2,228K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,547K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 18.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,377K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 1,095K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing a decrease of 32.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 1,075K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Assembly Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 270 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral core inhibitor drug candidates, Assembly Bio's approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bio's strategy toward cure includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitors, proof-of-concept combination studies and a research program focused on the discovery of novel HBV targets.

