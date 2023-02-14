Deep Track Capital Now Owns 2.77% of Nkarta (NKTX)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.35MM shares of Nkarta Inc (NKTX). This represents 2.77% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 18, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nkarta is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 491.30% from its latest reported closing price of $5.18.

The projected annual revenue for Nkarta is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nkarta. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTX is 0.12%, a decrease of 24.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 44,475K shares. The put/call ratio of NKTX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,805K shares representing 15.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,003K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company.

NEA Management Company holds 3,569K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,572K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTX by 48.80% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 2,868K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,921K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKTX by 38.19% over the last quarter.

Nkarta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off the shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body.

