Deep Track Capital Now Owns 2.37% of Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.24MM shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK). This represents 2.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 4, 2022 they reported 5.04MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 75.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 521.72% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hookipa Pharma is $5.90. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 521.72% from its latest reported closing price of $0.95.

The projected annual revenue for Hookipa Pharma is $18MM, an increase of 71.58%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hookipa Pharma. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 45.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOK is 0.01%, an increase of 30.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 29,790K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOK is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,562K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,400K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,850K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,480K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares, representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOK by 36.17% over the last quarter.

Hookipa Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that reprograms the body's immune system.

