Deep Track Capital Now Owns 0.23% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Fintel reports that Deep Track Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.32MM shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH). This represents 0.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 28, 2022 they reported 7.84MM shares and 5.53% of the company, a decrease in shares of 95.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.02% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is $12.75. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 57.02% from its latest reported closing price of $8.12.

The projected annual revenue for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is $139MM, an increase of 8.01%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUPH is 0.08%, an increase of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 52,895K shares. The put/call ratio of AUPH is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

NEA Management Company holds 3,970K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,888K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 23.18% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,846K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 19.05% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,750K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares, representing an increase of 68.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 110.27% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 1,826K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

