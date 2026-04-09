Deep-Sea Mining Just Got a Political Tailwind, But TMC Investors May Need to Play the Long Game

Key Points

The Metals Company is attempting to build a deep-sea mining operation.

It has a vested interest in highlighting every positive development.

10 stocks we like better than TMC The Metals Company ›

TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a money-losing start-up in the mining industry. However, it is a particular focus that sets it apart from other miners, as it aims to build and operate a deep-sea mining operation. There are notable positive developments, but investors need to recognize how much work remains to be done.

The Metals Company is an industry cheerleader

When The Metals Company received word that its application to NOAA was in substantial compliance, it trumpeted the news. Only, substantial compliance just means NOAA didn't require the company to make revisions before it started considering that application. Sure, that's good news. But it says little about whether the application will be approved or not.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But The Metals Company has a vested interest in highlighting every piece of good news it can. Which is why the agreement between the United States and Japan to cooperate on deep-sea mining is also being talked up by The Metals Company's CEO. It is most certainly a positive development for deep-sea mining, but it doesn't change the near-term challenges the company faces.

You have to be in for the long haul with The Metals Company

Building a mining operation is expensive, time-consuming, and difficult. Building a mining operation underwater is even more expensive, time-consuming, and difficult. And The Metals Company is still nowhere near the point where it will produce material revenues. In fact, the income statement starts with expenses now because The Metals Company isn't generating any revenue. It is just spending money in the hope that it will eventually build a deep-sea mining business.

And yet, the stock has risen by 150% over the past year. However, it is equally notable that the stock is down more than 50% from its 52-week high. Emotions and newsflow appear to be driving The Metals Company's share price. That suggests that investors need to tread with caution and think long-term if they buy the stock.

Yes, good things are happening

It is certainly good news that the United States and Japan are going to cooperate around deep sea mining. However, The Metals Company still has to build its deep-sea mining operation even after it receives final regulatory approval. And that will be a costly, difficult, and time-consuming effort. At the end of the day, positive news is good, but The Metals Company is likely to remain a money-losing start-up for at least several more years, if not longer. You shouldn't buy it if you aren't prepared to hold it through the start-up process and through both good and bad industry news.

Should you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company right now?

Before you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TMC The Metals Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $536,003!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,248!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 9, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.