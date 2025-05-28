Deep Dive Into Williams Companies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Williams Companies, presenting an average target of $61.88, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.67% from the previous average price target of $59.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Williams Companies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $67.00 $64.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $63.00 $63.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $64.00 $63.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $58.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $56.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $53.00 $51.00 Robert Catellier CIBC Raises Neutral $57.00 $56.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $63.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Williams Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Williams Companies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Williams Companies

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Understanding the Numbers: Williams Companies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Williams Companies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.2.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

