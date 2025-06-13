Deep Dive Into Williams Companies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $63.5, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.03% from the previous average price target of $59.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Williams Companies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $59.00 $52.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $67.00 $64.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $63.00 $63.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $64.00 $63.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $58.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Williams Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Williams Companies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Financial Milestones: Williams Companies's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Williams Companies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.0% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Williams Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

