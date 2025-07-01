Deep Dive Into Weyerhaeuser Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.8, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.74%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Weyerhaeuser. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hong Zhang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $31.00 $35.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $30.00 $33.00 Hamir Patel CIBC Lowers Outperformer $32.00 $35.00 Hong Zhang JP Morgan Announces Overweight $31.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Weyerhaeuser. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Weyerhaeuser's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Weyerhaeuser: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Weyerhaeuser's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Weyerhaeuser's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weyerhaeuser's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weyerhaeuser's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.54.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

