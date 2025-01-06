Deep Dive Into Western Alliance Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Ratings for Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $103.4, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Marking an increase of 1.15%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $102.22.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Western Alliance. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $95.00 $102.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Announces Buy $115.00 - Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $92.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $107.00 $105.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $110.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $101.00 $102.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $100.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $107.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $102.00 $102.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $107.00 $100.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans. The company's reportable segments are Commercial segment includes provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. Consumer Related segment offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking. Corporate & Other.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Western Alliance displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Western Alliance's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Alliance's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Western Alliance's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

