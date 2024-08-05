Deep Dive Into WESCO Intl Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $182.5, with a high estimate of $195.00 and a low estimate of $171.00. Highlighting a 3.69% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $189.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of WESCO Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $190.00 $190.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $171.00 $175.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $195.00 $205.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $172.00 $195.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $172.00 $172.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $195.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to WESCO Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WESCO Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WESCO Intl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of WESCO Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into WESCO Intl's Background

Wesco International is an industrial distributor that has three reportable segments, electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions. The company offers more than 1.5 million products to its 140,000 active customers through a distribution network of 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices, including 43 distribution centers. Wesco generates approximately 74% of its sales in the United States, but it has a global reach, with operations in 50 other countries.

Financial Milestones: WESCO Intl's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: WESCO Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WESCO Intl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WESCO Intl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WESCO Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: WESCO Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

