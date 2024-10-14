Deep Dive Into Weatherford International Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Weatherford International, presenting an average target of $147.6, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. A decline of 4.9% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Weatherford International by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $145.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $130.00 $155.00 James Rollyson Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $158.00 $161.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $155.00 $155.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Weatherford International. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Weatherford International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Weatherford International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Weatherford International's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Weatherford International analyst ratings.

Delving into Weatherford International's Background

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is aglobal marketleader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

Weatherford International: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Weatherford International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.28% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Weatherford International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weatherford International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Weatherford International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.48.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WFRD

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Jun 2021 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WFRD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.