Deep Dive Into Waystar Holding Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Waystar Holding (NASDAQ:WAY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $46.75, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 3.27% from the previous average price target of $48.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Waystar Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Announces Buy $45.00 - Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Lowers Overweight $45.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Waystar Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Waystar Holding compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Waystar Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Waystar Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Waystar Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Waystar Holding

Waystar Holding Corp is a provider of mission-critical cloud technology to healthcare organizations. its enterprise-grade platform transforms the complex and disparate processes comprising healthcare payments received by healthcare providers from payers and patients, from pre-service engagement through post-service remittance and reconciliation. its platform enhances data integrity, eliminates manual tasks, and improves claim and billing accuracy, which results in transparency, reduced labor costs, and faster, more accurate reimbursement and cash flow. The market for solutions extends throughout the United States and includes Puerto Rico and other USA Territories.

Understanding the Numbers: Waystar Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Waystar Holding's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Waystar Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waystar Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waystar Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Waystar Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

