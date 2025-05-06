Deep Dive Into Walmart Stock: Analyst Perspectives (27 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 27 analysts provided ratings for Walmart (NYSE:WMT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|18
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $107.41, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Observing a 2.93% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $104.35.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Walmart. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Scot Ciccarelli
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$107.00
|$111.00
|Steven Shemesh
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$102.00
|$102.00
|Rupesh Parikh
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$100.00
|$95.00
|Bobby Griffin
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$105.00
|$115.00
|David Belinger
|Mizuho
|Announces
|Outperform
|$105.00
|-
|Michael Lasser
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$110.00
|$112.00
|Steven Shemesh
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$102.00
|$107.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$115.00
|Mark Astrachan
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Hold
|$91.00
|$93.00
|Rupesh Parikh
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$95.00
|$110.00
|Mark Astrachan
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Hold
|$93.00
|$99.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$100.00
|$107.00
|Robert Drbul
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Buy
|$100.00
|$100.00
|Steven Shemesh
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$107.00
|$109.00
|Michael Lasser
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$112.00
|$113.00
|Bill Kirk
|Roth MKM
|Raises
|Buy
|$108.00
|$97.00
|John Vinh
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$105.00
|$100.00
|Peter Keith
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$114.00
|$118.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$115.00
|Peter Keith
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$118.00
|$93.00
|Peter Benedict
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$100.00
|Seth Sigman
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$108.00
|$98.00
|Simeon Gutman
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$115.00
|$106.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$105.00
|Scot Ciccarelli
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$111.00
|$98.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$120.00
|$98.00
|Christopher Horvers
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$112.00
|$97.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Walmart's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Walmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Walmart analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Walmart
Walmart serves as a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.
Walmart: Delving into Financials
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Walmart showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.13% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.
Net Margin: Walmart's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
