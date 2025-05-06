Deep Dive Into Walmart Stock: Analyst Perspectives (27 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 27 analysts provided ratings for Walmart (NYSE:WMT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 18 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 10 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $107.41, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Observing a 2.93% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $104.35.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Walmart. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $107.00 $111.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $102.00 $102.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00 David Belinger Mizuho Announces Outperform $105.00 - Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $110.00 $112.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $102.00 $107.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $91.00 $93.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $95.00 $110.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $93.00 $99.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $100.00 $107.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $107.00 $109.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $112.00 $113.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Buy $108.00 $97.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $114.00 $118.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $118.00 $93.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $108.00 $98.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $106.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $105.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $111.00 $98.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $98.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $112.00 $97.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Walmart's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Walmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Walmart analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Walmart

Walmart serves as a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Walmart: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Walmart showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.13% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WMT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.