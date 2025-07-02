Deep Dive Into Walmart Stock: Analyst Perspectives (23 Ratings)

Ratings for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) were provided by 23 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 17 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Walmart, revealing an average target of $107.91, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. This current average has increased by 0.47% from the previous average price target of $107.41.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Walmart among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 David Belinger Mizuho Raises Outperform $115.00 $105.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $103.00 $102.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $107.00 $105.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $111.00 $107.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $102.00 $102.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $117.00 $117.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $107.00 $111.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $102.00 $102.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00 David Belinger Mizuho Announces Outperform $105.00 - Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $110.00 $112.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $102.00 $107.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $91.00 $93.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $95.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Walmart's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Walmart's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Walmart analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Walmart

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Walmart's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.54% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WMT

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.