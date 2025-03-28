Deep Dive Into Voya Financial Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.0, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $71.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.19% lower than the prior average price target of $82.64.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Voya Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $71.00 $79.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $87.00 $76.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $76.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $78.00 Alex Scott Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $75.00 $75.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $84.00 $90.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $75.00 $79.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $87.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $90.00 $92.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $82.00 $87.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Voya Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Voya Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Voya Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

A Deep Dive into Voya Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Voya Financial's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voya Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voya Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.9.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

