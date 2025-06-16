Deep Dive Into Vital Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vital Energy, presenting an average target of $20.75, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A 24.87% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $27.62.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vital Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $24.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $23.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Neutral $17.00 $36.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $27.00 $33.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $36.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Vital Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vital Energy

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

Financial Insights: Vital Energy

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vital Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.19% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.68%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Vital Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

