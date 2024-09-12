Deep Dive Into Vital Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Ratings for Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vital Energy, revealing an average target of $53.67, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. A 11.29% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $60.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Vital Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $31.00 $45.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $38.00 $52.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $66.00 $69.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $69.00 $68.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $75.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vital Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Vital Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Vital Energy Better

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vital Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vital Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 42.17% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vital Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

