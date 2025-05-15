Deep Dive Into Vital Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.45, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A 24.44% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $32.36.

The standing of Vital Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $23.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Neutral $17.00 $36.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $27.00 $33.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $36.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $34.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $30.00 $44.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $24.00 $32.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $49.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vital Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Vital Energy

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

A Deep Dive into Vital Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vital Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.19% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Vital Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vital Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

