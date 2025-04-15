Deep Dive Into Visteon Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Visteon, presenting an average target of $97.0, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Highlighting a 16.38% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $116.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Visteon among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Dan Levy |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $82.00|$110.00 | |Joseph Spak |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $76.00|$114.00 | |Mark Delaney |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $74.00|$103.00 | |Adam Jonas |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $95.00|$100.00 | |Dan Levy |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $110.00|$115.00 | |Tom Narayan |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $100.00|$127.00 | |Colin Langan |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $124.00|$119.00 | |Dan Levy |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $115.00|$140.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Visteon. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Visteon. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Visteon compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Visteon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Visteon's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Visteon's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Visteon analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Visteon: A Closer Look

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda, etc. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America and Others.

Visteon: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Visteon's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Visteon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visteon's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visteon's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for VC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.