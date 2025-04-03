Deep Dive Into Victory Capital Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $73.83, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has increased by 5.47% from the previous average price target of $70.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Victory Capital Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $87.00 $89.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $69.00 $62.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Raises Outperform $82.00 $73.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $69.00 Matt Howlett B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $60.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Victory Capital Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Victory Capital Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Victory Capital Holdings

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

Financial Milestones: Victory Capital Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Victory Capital Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.91% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Victory Capital Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 33.11%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victory Capital Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victory Capital Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Victory Capital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

