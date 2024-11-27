Deep Dive Into Victoria's Secret Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Victoria's Secret and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.18, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average reflects an increase of 19.2% from the previous average price target of $23.64.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Victoria's Secret by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $40.00 $27.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $40.00 $30.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $33.00 $29.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.00 $27.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $23.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $20.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Raises Hold $26.00 $20.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $23.00 $19.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $19.00 $17.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Raises Underperform $21.00 $18.00

Victoria's Secret & Co is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. It serves customers at its Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers worldwide seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Victoria's Secret's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Victoria's Secret's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Victoria's Secret's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

