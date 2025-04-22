Deep Dive Into VF Stock: Analyst Perspectives (19 Ratings)

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of VF (NYSE:VFC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 13 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 8 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.16, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.56%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of VF among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brooke Roach |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $12.00|$25.00 | |Anna Andreeva |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $12.00|$18.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $28.00|$35.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $12.00|$30.00 | |Anna Andreeva |Piper Sandler |Announces |Neutral | $18.00|- | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $18.00|$21.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $28.00|$28.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $27.00|$27.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Announces |Buy | $28.00|- | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Raises |Underweight | $21.00|$17.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $28.00|$24.00 | |Simeon Siegel |BMO Capital |Raises |Market Perform | $25.00|$14.00 | |Jonathan Komp |Baird |Raises |Neutral | $28.00|$23.00 | |Brooke Roach |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $25.00|$22.00 | |Joseph Civello |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $24.00|$20.00 | |Adrienne Yih |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $34.00|$29.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Raises |Market Perform | $27.00|$21.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $21.00|$21.00 | |Ashley Helgans |Jefferies |Raises |Hold | $24.00|$21.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to VF. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of VF's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of 11 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Key Indicators: VF's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: VF's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: VF's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.87% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.42.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

