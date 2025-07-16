Deep Dive Into Vertiv Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $136.44, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 20.03% increase from the previous average price target of $113.67.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Vertiv Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $150.00 $125.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $149.00 $130.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $90.00 Scott Davis Melius Research Raises Buy $165.00 $134.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $98.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $122.00 $106.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $100.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $127.00 $100.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $125.00 $140.00

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vertiv Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Holdings compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Vertiv Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Vertiv Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Vertiv Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertiv Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertiv Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vertiv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

