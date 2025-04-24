Deep Dive Into Vertiv Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $108.6, along with a high estimate of $131.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average represents a 16.78% decrease from the previous average price target of $130.50.

The standing of Vertiv Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Chris Snyder |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $125.00|$140.00 | |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $98.00|$153.00 | |Mark Delaney |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $85.00|$135.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $100.00|$132.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $90.00|$100.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $100.00|$111.00 | |Deane Dray |RBC Capital |Announces |Outperform | $121.00|- | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $111.00|$131.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $131.00|$142.00 | |Scott Davis |Melius Research |Announces |Hold | $125.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vertiv Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vertiv Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Vertiv Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

A Deep Dive into Vertiv Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vertiv Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.79% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vertiv Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertiv Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vertiv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.29, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

