Deep Dive Into US Foods Hldg Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $64.33, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.6% from the previous average price target of $61.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of US Foods Hldg by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $58.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $61.00 $59.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $66.00 $63.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $65.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $58.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to US Foods Hldg. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of US Foods Hldg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of US Foods Hldg's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of US Foods Hldg's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on US Foods Hldg analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind US Foods Hldg

US Foods Holding Corp is the U.S. food service distributor. us Foods distributes food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries, restaurants, and education, government facilities, and grocers. In addition to its delivery business, the firm has 80 cash-and- carry stores under the Chef'Store banner. The company generates majority of the revenue from Meats and seafood products.

Financial Milestones: US Foods Hldg's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining US Foods Hldg's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.72% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: US Foods Hldg's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: US Foods Hldg's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.98, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for USFD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 CL King Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for USFD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.