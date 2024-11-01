Deep Dive Into Unum Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Unum Gr (NYSE:UNM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 6 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $69.23, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.62% from the previous average price target of $66.17.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Unum Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $76.00 $74.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $74.00 $72.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $62.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $59.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $63.00 $54.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $71.00 $69.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $72.00 $73.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $63.00 $65.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $68.00 $66.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $64.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $73.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $69.00 $66.00

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other countries. It is the largest domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. It has the following operating business segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Unum US segment. The firm markets its products primarily through brokers.

A Deep Dive into Unum Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Unum Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unum Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Unum Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

