Deep Dive Into United States Steel Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

United States Steel (NYSE:X) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated United States Steel and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $42.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. Observing a 1.03% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $41.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of United States Steel's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Katja Jancic BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $45.00 $45.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $40.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $39.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $39.00 $39.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $44.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Lowers Buy $40.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to United States Steel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to United States Steel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United States Steel compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United States Steel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for United States Steel's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of United States Steel's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

United States Steel's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: United States Steel's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.32%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: United States Steel's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United States Steel's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United States Steel's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: United States Steel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

