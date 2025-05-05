Deep Dive Into United States Steel Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Ratings for United States Steel (NYSE:X) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $42.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.14% from the previous average price target of $40.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United States Steel is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $38.00 $43.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $45.00 $45.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $40.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to United States Steel. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of United States Steel's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into United States Steel's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

United States Steel's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, United States Steel faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.32% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: United States Steel's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United States Steel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, United States Steel adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

