Deep Dive Into Treace Medical Concepts Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.22, a high estimate of $14.50, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has increased by 32.73% from the previous average price target of $7.70.

A clear picture of Treace Medical Concepts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $10.00 $8.40 Ben Haynor Lake Street Announces Buy $14.50 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $8.40 $7.00 Lilia-Celine Lozada JP Morgan Announces Neutral $8.00 -

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Inc is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company. It is focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The company's patented Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction procedure is designed to reproducibly correct all planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to return to their active lives quickly. The Company operates and manages its business as one segment, which is the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals.

Breaking Down Treace Medical Concepts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Treace Medical Concepts's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Treace Medical Concepts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Treace Medical Concepts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Treace Medical Concepts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Treace Medical Concepts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

