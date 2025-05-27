Deep Dive Into Titan Machinery Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.25, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $21.00, the current average has increased by 5.95%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Titan Machinery. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $22.00 $19.00 Ben Klieve Lake Street Raises Hold $18.00 $15.00 Ted Jackson Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Titan Machinery. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Titan Machinery. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Titan Machinery compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Titan Machinery compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Titan Machinery's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Titan Machinery's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: The Agriculture segment sells, services, and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from large-scale farming to home and garden use, The construction segment sells, services, and rents machinery, and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from heavy construction to light industrial machinery use, and the Europe and Australia segments.

Breaking Down Titan Machinery's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Titan Machinery's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.79%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Titan Machinery's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Titan Machinery's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Titan Machinery's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Titan Machinery's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

