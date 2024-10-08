Deep Dive Into Texas Instruments Stock: Analyst Perspectives (21 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 21 analysts have released ratings for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 11 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 8 1 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $214.1, a high estimate of $268.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.42% increase from the previous average price target of $195.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Texas Instruments by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $200.00 $210.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $198.00 $203.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $210.00 $210.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $235.00 $200.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $268.00 $255.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $250.00 $200.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $210.00 $210.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Neutral $200.00 $175.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $185.00 $160.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $210.00 $190.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $203.00 $167.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $195.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $176.00 $157.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Hold $185.00 $175.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Raises Buy $250.00 $210.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Hold $200.00 $172.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $250.00 $205.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $200.00 $185.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $156.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Texas Instruments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Texas Instruments: A Closer Look

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Breaking Down Texas Instruments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Texas Instruments's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Instruments's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Texas Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

